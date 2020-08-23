IPL 2020 Latest News Live, August 23: We are nearing the start of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The IPL 2020 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to release the official IPL 2020 schedule. As we await the the announcement of IPL 2020 schedule, we will keep track of other IPL 2020 news updates throughout the day. IPL 2020 Players Update: Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul Expresses ‘Excitement’ Ahead of Upcoming Season (Watch Video).

Many Indian and overseas players have reached the UAE for IPL 2020 and are expected to begin the preparations soon for the upcoming season. It must be noted that ICC T20 World Cup 2020 was cancelled this year and thus BCCI got a vacant window to conduct the IPL 2020.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and will be looking to win the record fifth title. Another favourites to win the title are Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Fans will be excited to see MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in action, who recently announced retirement from the international cricket.