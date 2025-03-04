Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the Kerala cricket team reaching the final of the Ranji Trophy and finishing as runners-up was akin to a victory and congratulated the players on their excellent performance.

His praise came while speaking at a function organised by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) to honour the team and announce a reward of Rs 4.5 crore for reaching the Ranji Trophy final, a first for the state.

According to a KCA release, the CM said that the achievement was a result of the team's outstanding performance, which was a blend of experience and youth.

Vijayan also stated that it was unfair to describe Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarvate, who are members of the team, as players from outside the state, as they were part of Kerala's society.

He further praised the KCA for its contributions to the sports sector and the infrastructure development it has undertaken, the release said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, who was also present at the event, praised the team and said it was a great achievement for the state, one to be proud of.

He also stated that each member of the team should serve as a role model for future generations.

Additionally, he opined that the sports sector could play a crucial role in the fight against drug addiction and suggested that cricketers should be at the forefront of anti-drug initiatives, the release added.

Speaker A N Shamseer, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, and ministers K Rajan, G R Anil, P Rajeev, and M B Rajesh, along with various MLAs, were also present at the event.

