The Signal Iduna Park will play host to Borussia Dortmund and LOSC Lille in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie. Dortmund are currently 10th in the German Bundesliga, one of their worst returns in German top flight football in recent times. They have however won their last two matches and that should give them some confidence. French side Lille got the better of Real Madrid in the group phase and finished seventh in the standings. They will be confident of carrying on their good work in Europe. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: All You Need To Know Ahead of UCL Round of 16 First Leg.

Filippo Mane and Felix Nmecha are the players missing out for Dortmund due to injuries. Julian Ryerson is a doubt for the game and will likely undergo a late fitness test. Serhou Guirassy will lead the attack with Julian Brandt as the no 10. Jamie Gittens and Karim Adyemi will be deployed on the wings.

Lille will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jonathan David leading the attack. Angel Gomes is their chief playmaker and should slot in behind the center-forward. Benjamin Andre and Ayyoub Bouaddi will sit deep and try and shield the backline allowing Mitchel Bakker and Hakon Haraldsson to feature out wide.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Lille UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Borussia Dortmund vs Lille match will be played at the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund, Germany and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Knockout Phase Play-Off Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For Borussia Dortmund vs Lille online viewing options look below. Change in Champions League Knock-Out Games Format? Report Claims UEFA to Remove Extra-Time and Head Straight To Penalties.

How to Get Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Lille match on the JioTV app for free. Dortmund might have lacked consistency this campaign but they have enough quality about them to secure a win here.

