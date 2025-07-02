New Delhi [India] July 2 (ANI): Keshav Maharaj, who was captain for the Zimbabwe series following the unavailability of full-time Test skipper Temba Bavuma, sustained an groin injury while batting on day three of the first Test on Monday, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder will lead Proteas in the second Test, which begins on 6 July, according to the ICC website.

He will return home for further assessment to determine the extent of the injury. Senuran Muthusamy has been named as Maharaj's replacement.

Also Read | Indian Olympic Association Delegation Pushes India's 2036 Olympic Bid in Ahmedabad Through High-Level Talks With IOC.

Pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was supposed to join the squad, has also been released to give further opportunities to pacers who impressed in the first Test.

The ICC World Test Championship winners South Africa were in terrific form against Zimbabwe in the first Test, with centuries for Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder, and Codi Yusuf, Maharaj, Mulder and Bosch sitting among wickets. The Proteas defeated the Chevrons by 328 runs. The second Test will also be played at Bulawayo.

Also Read | Embattled Manolo Marquez Quits As India Football Team Head Coach After Mutual Agreement With AIFF.

Coming to the match, A sensational century from debutant Lhuan-Dre Pretorious and an all-round performance from Corbin Bosch helped South Africa secure a 328-run win over Zimbabwe in the first Test at Bulawayo on Tuesday.

With this win, South Africa is 1-0 up in the two-match series. However, this match and series are not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

Lhuan got the 'Player of the Match' honours for his efforts on his debut.

South Africa Squad for the second Test:

Wiaan Mulder (c), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne and Codi Yusuf. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)