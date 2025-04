Mumbai, April 30: Former Indian cricketers and KL Rahul wished Indian captain Rohit Sharma on his 38th birthday. Indian skipper and opener Rohit Sharma turned 38 on Wednesday, marking another year in a career that has witnessed some unmatched highs and traumatic lows, yet remains one of the greatest stories in Indian cricket. It was in June 2007, against Ireland, that a baby-faced 20-year-old Rohit burst onto the scene, displaying his immense potential and versatility with some impactful knocks during the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign. Rohit Sharma Cuts Cake To Celebrate His 38th Birthday Alongside Mumbai Indians Teammates and Wife Ritika Sajdeh (Watch Video).

Indian batter KL Rahul posted wishes for Rohit on his official Instagram handle," Happy birthday Ro, Wish you the very best" KL posted on his Instagram story.

Rohit's former opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, posted on his official Instagram handle," From chasing runs to sharing laughs, it's been a legendary journey together. Happy Birthday, partner in crime." Shikhar posted on his Instagram story.

Some build records, some build legacies - you’ve done both brotherman! 👑 Hope you have an amazing year ahead! Happy birthday 🥳 Loads of love always 🤗❤️ @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/D8y0pRiv0m — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2025

Since then, the 'Hitman' has evolved into one of the bravest openers of all time, a tactical mastermind with a trophy cabinet worth envying, and the calm composure of a monk.

Having made his Test debut in 2013, Rohit has scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests and 116 innings, averaging 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 fifties, and his best score being 212. He is India's leading run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), with 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15 in 40 Tests, with nine centuries and eight fifties in 69 innings.

He is the 10th-highest run-getter of all time in the competition and was the captain of the team which finished as runners-up to Australia in 2023 during the WTC final. He has seen mixed success in Tests as a captain, with 12 wins, nine losses, and three draws, with most wins coming at home. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: A Look at Hitman’s Journey of Patience, Persistence and Perseverance As He Turns 38.

The world got a glimpse of Rohit as a white-ball batter, a form of cricket in which he has dominated. In 273 ODIs and 265 innings, he has made 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 with 32 centuries and 58 fifties. His best score in ODIs is 264. He is the only batter with three ODI double tons.

He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in ODIS and is in 10th place overall. As an ODI captain, Rohit led India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title win and a runners-up finish in the 2023 50-over World Cup at home after a 10-match win streak. He has won 42 out of 56 matches he has led India in ODI, losing just 12, tying one, and one being a no result.

The Hitman during the 50-over World Cups hits differently, literally. There are very few batters as threatening as Rohit during an ODI WC. He is India's third-highest and overall fourth-highest run-getter in WC history, with 1,575 runs in 28 matches at an average of 60.57, seven centuries and six fifties. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: A Look At Hitman's Batting Stats in Every IPL-Winning Season as Star Turns 38.

His best score is 140. Rohit holds the record for the most centuries during a single World Cup, scoring five during the 2019 World Cup in the UK, where he amassed a chart-topping 648 runs in nine matches with an average of 81.00.

In the very next World Cup at home, Rohit mixed consistency with attacking intent, being the second-highest run-getter with 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27, striking at a ridiculous SR of over 125 with a century and three fifties.

