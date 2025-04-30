Rohit Sharma celebrated his 38th birthday alongside his wife and Mumbai Indians' teammates. Born on April 30, 1987, needless to say, Rohit Sharma has gone on to become one of the giants of the modern-day game, especially in the white-ball formats. On his special day, he was given a specially customised chocolate cake which was decorated with pictures of him and had the message 'Happy Birthday Hitman'. He cut the cake and exchanged a warm hug with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, before his Mumbai Indians teammates came forward and smudged some on his face, while greeting him. Lastly, he folded his hands and thanked everyone around. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: A Look at Hitman’s Record-Shattering 264-Run Blitzkrieg Against Sri Lanka in 2014 (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Cuts Cake to Celebrate 38th Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

