Born on April 30, 1987, the great Indian top-order batter Rohit Sharma has accomplished many glorious feats in his long career both with the India national cricket team and also with Deccan Chargers and then Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Celebrating his 38th birthday, the "Hitman" is known for his fearless, explosive, yet dependable approach. Be it becoming the player to win most IPL titles or winning two ICC trophies with Team India as the captain, the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Rohit Sharma has always made his side proud and covered with silverware. Rohit Sharma’s Records at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: A Look at Indian Captain’s Feats From Matching MS Dhoni, Clive Lloyd's Achievements to Losing Record Number of Tosses in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma has 49 international centuries and 108 half-centuries and is also the only player in the world to strike three double centuries in ODIs. Having such a great international career, Hitman's fairytale IPL career is often overshadowed. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the cash-rich IPL and is also the player with six Indian Premier League titles, the most by any. A point to note here would be, that all of his trophy triumphs in the IPL have come either as a captain or vice-captain. To understand his significance even further, scroll below to see his stats in those IPL title-clinching seasons. Rohit Sharma Completes 12,000 Runs in T20 Cricket, Achieves Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

Batting Stats of Rohit Sharma Every IPL Season He Won the Title:

IPL Season Batting Runs Batting Average Team 2009 362 27.84 Deccan Chargers 2013 538 38.42 Mumbai Indians 2015 482 34.42 Mumbai Indians 2017 333 23.78 Mumbai Indians 2019 405 28.92 Mumbai Indians 2020 332 27.66 Mumbai Indians

When it came to batting and leadership, Rohit Sharma turned out to be the most important factor for the side he has represented. In IPL 2009, winning his first-ever league title with Deccan Chargers, the young Rohit Sharma scored 362 runs, the eighth-highest that season. He was also the vice-captain of the team, as he clinched 11 wickets for the side as well. With the Mumbai Indians, the journey has been way more legendary. The star batter scored a massive 538 runs in IPL 2013, earning Mumbai Indians their first IPL trophy. He also replaced Ricky Ponting as the skipper midway and led the side to both IPL and CLT20 trophies. Fan Wins Rohit Sharma’s Lamborghini Urus With ‘0264’ Number Plate For Topping Dream11 Charts, Pics and Videos of Him Posing With MI Star’s Car Go Viral.

IPL 2013 was just the beginning of this fairytale. The Mumbai boy guided MI to four more titles, matching CSK's tally of five trophies and becoming the most successful franchise of the Indian Premier League. His journey as a skipper continued till IPL 2023, after which Hardik Pandya replaced him. Rohit Sharma scored 482 runs in IPL 2015, 333 runs in IPL 2017, 405 runs in IPL 2019, and 332 runs in IPL 2020. He is still a part of MI in IPL 2025, contributing as a top-order batsman.

