Canberra, Dec 2: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking a record held by legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli reached the milestone during the third and final match against Australia here.

Kohli, who needed 23 runs for the landmark coming into the match, touched the figure in his 242nd innings when he took a single off Sean Abbott in the 13th over of the India innings. In comparison, it took Tendulkar 300 games to get there.

1️⃣2️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ ODI runs for Virat Kohli 🔥 He has become the fastest batsman to reach the milestone, in just 242 innings 🤯 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/H0XlHjkdNK — ICC (@ICC) December 2, 2020

The 32-year-old Indian captain was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half centuries. He made his debut in 2008. Virat Kohli Creates New Record As he Beats Sachin Tendulkar to Become the Fastest Batsman to Score 12,000 Runs in ODIs, Check Full List.

Tendulkar scored 18426 runs from 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012 at an average of 44.83 with the help of 49 hundreds and 96 half centuries.

