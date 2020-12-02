No sooner India won the toss and elected to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan made way into the pavilion quite early in the match. It was Sean Abbot who got the wicket of the Indian opener and this did not go down well with the Indian fans as they trolled him hilariously with funny memes. India has already lost the three-game ODI series and an early wicket added to the woes of the fans as they expressed their disappointment on social media. The fans were quite angry with the fact that they expected a great knock from Dhawan and instead he got out on the score of 16. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Score Updates.

This happened on the fifth delivery of the fifth over when Sean went for a change in pace. Dhawan failed to gauge about the change in pace and he thought that he could push it over the covers and hit a big one. But that didn't happen and he was caught off guard. The netizens were quite annoyed with the same as mentioned above. Now let's have a look at the tweets by fans on social media.

Gone Early

Sacrificed his wicket

Shikhar Dhawan sacrificed his wicket to fox Aussies that it's a tough pitch to bat on. Always country first for this man. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 2, 2020

Very nice

Very nice @SDhawan25 , getting out is better than to stay there and playing dot balls — AKASH SINHA 🇮🇳 (@akashsinha_IND) December 2, 2020

Last one

@SDhawan25 @imVkohli shikhar ko team se bahar karo He is an idiot as a mature batsman — Rahul Arora (@Rahul_Arora_27) December 2, 2020

As of now, we have, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill batting for the team. The Indian cricket team had won the toss and elected to bat first. Mayank Agarwal has been rested from the game.

