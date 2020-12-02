Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli created yet another record in his already impressive career. The Indian skipper became the fastest batsman to score 12,000 ODI (One-Day International) runs. He broke compatriot and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Kohli reached the landmark of 12k runs in ODIs in just 242 innings as he achieved the feat during the third and last India vs Australia ODI in Canberra. Tendulkar had reached 12k landmark in 300 ODI innings. Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar to Become the Fastest Batsman to Reach 12,000 Runs in ODIs, Netizens Hail King Kohli.

Interestingly, Kohli becomes only sixth batsman to score 12,000 runs in ODIs and apparently just the second Indian to breach the 12k-run mark in 50-overs cricket. Also, Kohli is the only active international cricketer to have scored 12,000 runs in ODIs. Apart from Kohli and Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene are on the list.

Fastest to 12,000 ODI Runs Full List

Player Ground Matches Innings Virat Kohli (INDIA) Canberra 251 242 Sachin Tendulkar (INDIA) Centurion 309 300 Ricky Ponting (AUS/ICC) Centurion 323 314 Kumar Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) Dubai (DSC) 359 336 Sanath Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) Bridgetown 390 379 Mahila Jayawardene (Asia/SL) Hyderabad (Deccan) 426 399

Kohli has been in phenomenal form over the years and dominated the batting charts. He averages on the higher side of fifties in the ODIs and has 43 centuries and 59 half-centuries against his name. Meanwhile, India and Australia contest in the third ODI with Australia having already pocketed the three-match series.

