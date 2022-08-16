Cincinnati [US], August 16 (ANI): Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios pair started their Western and Southern Open campaign with a straight-set victory over Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini on Monday in Cincinnati.

The Australian pair clinched the match by 6-0, 6-4 against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in 60 minutes.

They will next face top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a second-round clash.

Later in the day, Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares started the campaign with a victory as they edged eighth seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Murray and Soares will look to keep their momentum when they next face Karen Khachanov and Denis Shapovalov.

On the other hand in the singles category, Cameron Norrie survived a major scare from Dane Holger Rune to reach the second round at the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

In a hard-fought clash, the Briton displayed a mixture of grit and quality as washed up Rune's powerful groundstrokes, while he broke the 19-year-old's defences with his aggressive shots to triumph 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 after two hours and 34 minutes in Cincinnati. (ANI)

