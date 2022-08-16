Netherlands and Pakistan will face off against each other in the first One-Day International of the three-match series. The NED vs PAK 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam on August 16, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI 2022 live streaming details, can scroll down below. Asia Cup 2022: India Are Firm Favourites, but Pakistan Can Beat Them, Says Salman Butt.

Pakistan head into this game on the back of a brilliant performance in the One-Day Internationals against West Indies. Babar Azam's men registered a 3-0 clean sweep and will be aiming to replicate that feat once again. Meanwhile, hosts Netherlands have played T20 cricket as of late with their most recent ODI outing coming in June as a 3-0 series loss to England.

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI 2022 Schedule and Match Timings

Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2022 will be played on August 16, 2022 (Tuesday). The game will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam and it is scheduled to begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 11:00 AM local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI 2022?

In India, there are no official broadcasters of the Pakistan tour of Netherlands 2022. Hence fans will not be able to watch the match on their TV sets. In Pakistan, NED vs PAK 1st ODI will be televised on PTV Sports.

Netherlands vs Pakistan, 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online

In India, fans can catch the Netherlands vs Pakistan 1st ODI 2022 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the game on its official website and app. Fans in Pakistan can watch the game on PTV Sports live streaming TV app.

