Visakhapatnam, Apr 3 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

DC are playing Sumit Kumar in place of injured Mukesh Kumar, while Angrish Raghuvanshi has been included in KKR's playing XI in the team's only change.

Also Read | DC vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt to Bat First; See Playing XI of Both Teams.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk/capt), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Also Read | Sri Lanka Overtake Pakistan in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Standings After Bangladesh Series Sweep.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)