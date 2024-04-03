Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set for an exciting clash in IPL 2024. The Knight Riders are unbeaten so far, having won both their matches. While the first victory, which came against Sunrisers Hyderabad, was scrappy, the second win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru was more convincing, and the Knight Riders will take a lot of confidence from that heading into this match. Shreyas Iyer and his men have been decent with the bat, but they need to work on their fielding, as they have had several dropped catches in these two matches so far. The two-time champions sit in the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table and are one of the two undefeated sides in the tournament. IPL 2024 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of DC vs KKR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy run so far. Rishabh Pant and his team fell to two consecutive defeats to kickstart their campaign but bounced back by outplaying reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in their last match. The win over CSK was memorable as it also saw Pant return to form with the bat in hand, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls with five fours and three sixes. Also, Prithvi Shaw, who made it to the XI, slammed 43 runs off 27 balls and looked pretty good as long as he was in the middle.

As Shreyas Iyer gears up to take on his old team, fans can expect a fascinating clash to unfold at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Also, this is Delhi Capitals' last 'home' match at this ground, and they will want to make it memorable.

DC Full Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

KKR Full Squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer (c), Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain