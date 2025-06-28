Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) Skipper Mita Paul's all-round brilliance helped Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers clinch their second women's Bengal Pro T20 League title, beating Sobisco Smashers Malda by 16 runs via DLS method in a rain-affected match here on Saturday.

Mita (51 runs, 2/12) was awarded the player of the match for her brilliant skills with both bat and ball.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur Misses Out Due to Injury, Smriti Mandhana Leading India Women's Cricket Team During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

Put in to bat, defending champions Kolkata Tigers scored 104 in 19.5 overs.

Jeni Parvin (3/7), Arun Burman (2/17), Riya Kr Mahato (1/16) and Jhumia Khatun (1/23) stood out with the ball for Malda.

Also Read | WWE Night of Champions 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Where To Watch Wrestling PLE Telecast Details on TV With Date, Venue and Time in IST?.

In reply, Sobisco Smashers Malda were 22/4 in 5.2 overs when rain stopped play.

With the weather showing no signs improvement, Kolkata Tigers were declared winners by 16 runs via DLS method.

Prativa Mandi (2/10) and Mita were superb with the ball for Kolkata Tigers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)