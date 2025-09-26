New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Kumar Sangakkara is likely to return Rajasthan Royals head coach after Rahul Dravid, who parted ways with the franchise after a disappointing 2025 season.

Sangakkara, who has been RR's Director of Cricket since 2021, will take full charge of the coaching staff, overseeing strategy and player development, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Since he joined RR in 2021, Sangakkara doubled up as the head coach, and, under his watch, the Sanju Samson-led franchise made the playoffs twice in four seasons. In 2022, RR reached the final for the first time since winning the IPL in the inaugural season of 2008, but lost to the Gujarat Titans.

The Royals experienced a notable performance swing, finishing fifth in 2023 before advancing to the playoffs the following season, ultimately losing in Qualifier 2. This uptick in performance came under the guidance of Dravid, who took on the role of head coach after India's triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. Dravid's association with RR dates back to 2012-2013, when he captained the team and later served as a mentor from 2014 to 2015.

Although Dravid had signed a multi-year contract, his stint was short-lived, as he parted ways with RR recently. In a media statement issued in August, RR said that based on a structural review of the franchise post the 2025 season, where they secured just four wins in 14 matches, Dravid was "offered a broader position" but he had "chosen not to take".

Sangakkara will be backed by familiar faces like Vikram Rathour as assistant coach and Shane Bond as bowling coach. Sangakkara's priorities will include resolving the captaincy issue, as Sanju Samson has requested to be released from the franchise.

Samson had informed the franchise that he wants to be released ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Samson conveyed his decision to the RR management soon after the conclusion of IPL 2025, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The 30-year-old first represented RR from 2013 to 2015, and returned in 2018 after a couple of seasons with Delhi Daredevils. He took over as captain in 2021 and, in 2022, led the team to the IPL final, their first since the inaugural title win in 2008.

However, the team released two of its top players, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, ahead of the 2025 mega auction, despite their Orange and Purple Cap wins in 2022 . Samson was among six players retained by the Royals before the previous mega auction, with a price tag of Rs 18 crore. (ANI)

