Reports of Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026 have been doing the rounds for the past few days and amid such talk, the wicketkeeper-batter opened up on his journey with the franchise. Sanju Samson reportedly asked Rajasthan Royals to be released or traded ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and this also prompted a lot of speculations on the team he might join next with CSK being one of them. Amidst such reports, Sanju Samson appeared on Ravi Ashwin's YouTube show 'Kutti Stories with Ash' where he was asked about what RR meant to him. "It has meant the world to me. A small child coming from a village in Kerala, wanting to show his talent. And then Rahul sir and Manoj Badale sir gave me a stage to get up and show the world what I am made of. That time, they trusted me throughout. The journey with RR has been really great, and I’m very grateful to have been in a franchise like that. It really means a lot to me," he said to Ravi Ashwin. Did Ravi Ashwin Tease Sanju Samson's Move to CSK in IPL 2026? Ex-India Spinner's 'You Can Travel Back to Chennai' Remark Leaves Rajasthan Royals Captain in Splits Amid Reports of His RR Exit (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson on His Rajasthan Royals Journey So Far

'RR Means the World to Me'

