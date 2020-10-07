Paris, Oct 7 (AP) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova overcame some potentially costly double-faults to beat 66th-ranked Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 and reach the French Open semifinals for the second time.

Kvitova normally dictates play with her big serve and forehand but she double-faulted multiple times when she was broken twice in the second set.

The seventh-seeded Czech player bounced back each time and is back in the last four at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012. She lost to eventual champion Maria Sharapova that year.

Kvitova has not dropped a set in her five matches at this year's tournament. Instead it was Siegemund who had the most costly double-fault. It came on Kvitova's second match point.

Siegemund also missed a series of drop-shot attempts into the net. The German took a medical timeout to have her lower back treated after dropping serve to give Kvitova a 3-2 lead in the second set.

Kvitova's semifinal opponent will be either Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or unseeded Danielle Collins. (AP)

