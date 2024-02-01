Leh, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh, hosting the Khelo India Winter Games for the first time, is all set for a traditional opening ceremony at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium here on Friday.

The first part of KIWG 2024 will be held here till February 6. The second part of the Games will be held in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir from February 21-25.

"We are really excited and want to prove that we can host ice games at the national level. Leh is known for ice hockey and ice skating and since this is our debut, we want to justify the faith that the Union sports ministry has reposed on us," said Ravinder Kumar, sports secretary, UT of Ladakh.

Ladakh will be conducting two disciplines -- ice hockey and speed skating. Three hundred and forty-four athletes from 15 states and union territories and two public institutions will compete over five days across three venues -- NDS Sports Stadium, Gupuks pond and Ladakh Scout Regimental Centre (LSRC) rink.

Leh has been preparing for the Games for a month now. The mascot of the Games, the snow leopard 'Sheen-e She' or Shan, was revealed on Tuesday.

Ever since, volunteers have been braving the sub-zero temperatures and working overtime to prepare for the Games.

"It's been hectic but we are getting a lot of help from local associations, volunteers and the Army. Everyone coming here are our guests.

"We want athletes to get a pleasant experience and come back here as tourists, too," said Kumar, adding the venues are fully prepared to host the Games.

Jammu and Kashmir, which hosted the Khelo India Winter Games in its entirety last year, won the team championship with 25 gold medals while Maharashtra (11 golds) and Himachal Pradesh (10 golds) finished second and third, respectively.

Ladakh (4 gold medals) finished ninth with a total haul of 15 medals.

