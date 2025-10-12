Lahore [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test of the two-match series against the defending champions of the World Test Championship (WTC), South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The pitch of Lahore stadium is very dry. The spinner will be successful at this pitch, and a good time to bat on this is in the first innings of the Test match. The second and final game of the series will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium fom October 20 to 24.

After winning the toss, Shan Masood said, "We have two seamers in case there is reverse swing. South Africa are defending WTC champions. Good chance for us to measure ourselves against the best."

At the time of toss, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram said, "Not nervous. Opportunity to prove our depth. You miss some players. Good chance for other players to raise their hands up. The boys looking in good space. We had a training camp in similar conditions."

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan.

South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer. (ANI)

