New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Former defender Birendra Lakra has been appointed assistant coach of the Indian junior men's hockey team ahead of the Junior World Cup later this year, Hockey India said on Saturday.

The 35-year-old will work closely with legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who is currently serving as the coach of the team.

"It is a great honour to be part of the Indian Junior Men's setup at such an important time. I know what it takes to wear the India jersey, and now I look forward to helping the next generation of players prepare for the big stage," Lakra said in a release.

"Working alongside someone like Sreejesh, who has been a teammate and an inspiration, is an exciting challenge. We are committed to building a fearless and well-prepared team for the tournaments ahead, especially the all-important Junior World Cup later this year.”

Lakra is expected to strengthen the defensive structure and overall game temperament, as the team gears up for the Junior Men's World Cup scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai.

“Having Birendra join us is a massive boost. He brings a wealth of experience, tactical intelligence, and calm leadership that will be invaluable to these young players," Sreejesh said.

"We have shared many battles on the field, and I'm confident we will bring the same synergy and commitment to this new chapter as coaches. Together, we want to nurture a squad that can make the country proud.”

Lakra made his India debut in 2010 and went on to become one of the country's most consistent and reliable defenders.

He represented India in two Olympic Games – London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, where India won a historic bronze medal.

Over an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Lakra played a key role in India's campaigns at the World Cup, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and other major tournaments.

His impressive career highlights include a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, bronze in 2018, silver at the 2013 Asia Cup, silver at the 2014 CWG, and silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy.

He was also part of the Indian squad that won bronze medals in the World League Finals in 2015 (Raipur and Bhubaneswar) and achieved podium finishes at the Asian Champions Trophy (gold in 2016, silver in 2012).

