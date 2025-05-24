With 18 points from 13 matches played so far, Gujarat Titans will now look to win their last league phase outing, against bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025, to seal a spot in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. Gujarat Titans will be hosting the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, who has just been appointed as the new Test captain for the Indian national cricket team in the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series. Chennai Super Kings will be led by their legend MS Dhoni. Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As India National Cricket Team Test Captain Ahead Of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Chennai Super Kings would be playing the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match for pride only. They have six points from 13 matches and can reach a maximum of eight, matching ninth-placed Rajasthan Royals. Even if they win the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match, they might still remain last this season, having an awful -1.030 NRR, and have also lost both their games against RR this season.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, May 24. The weather in Lucknow is expected to be very hot, being played in the afternoon. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature might be around 42 degrees Celsius when the match starts. IPL 2025: Gujarat Cricket Association Implements Heatwave Arrangements for GT vs CSK Afternoon Clash.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been a batting-friendly one, and a score of above 200 can be expected during the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match. The dew will have a very minimal role to play in this afternoon fixture, and batting first and second has resulted in almost equal outcomes in the past.

