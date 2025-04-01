Madrid, Apr 1 (AP) Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen successfully underwent emergency surgery after his intestine was perforated in a collision with another player in a Spanish league game, his club Las Palmas said Tuesday.

Cillessen had to be carried off the field on a stretcher near the half-hour mark of Las Palmas' 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo on Monday.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper was hit in the abdomen by the left knee of Celta player Borja Iglesias while diving to get to the ball before the striker.

Cillessen was taken to a hospital in Vigo where the keyhole surgery was performed.

“Our goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has successfully undergone surgery for a perforated small intestine,” the club said in a statement.

Las Palmas did not say for how long Cillessen is expected to be sidelined. (AP)

