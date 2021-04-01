New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Australia batsman David Warner on Thursday posted a picture with his wife Candice Warner on social media and said "last wine together" and added it was time to pack the bags and head to India for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

Swashbuckling opening batsman Warner leads the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Our last wine together for a few months, blessed to have spent some quality time at home but it's time to pack the bags and head to India. Love you lots darling @candywarner1 #cricket #ipl #india #missyou," Warner wrote in an Instagram post.

Warner is the third-highest run-scorer and highest among foreign players in the tournament. So far, he has racked up 5,254 runs from 142 matches at an average of 42.71. The southpaw has slammed four tons and 48 fifties in the cash-rich league.

Earlier in the day, left-arm pacer T Natarajan joined the SRH squad. The Hyderabad-based outfit made the announcement on their official Twitter handle and wrote: "Our Yorker King is here."

On Wednesday, England batsman Jason Roy joined SRH as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Last year, Warner-led SRH had managed to qualify for the playoffs but the side had suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Even after injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, SRH managed to punch above its weight to reach the playoff stage.

SRH will begin their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)