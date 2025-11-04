Faisalabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan's newly appointed ODI captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, opened up about leading the country for the first time after being sacked as the T20I skipper last year.

Shaheen revealed his desire to improve Pakistan's status in the ODIs and lead the team from the front ahead of his maiden captaincy assignment against South Africa, scheduled to commence on Tuesday in Faisalabad.

The trend of leadership shuffle in Pakistan cricket continued after Rizwan was sacked as the ODI captain before hosting South Africa. Rizwan was handed the captaincy mantle in the 50-over format last year and led Pakistan to series victories over Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.

However, this year's results have been far from attractive, with Pakistan losing the tri-series final at home against New Zealand and suffering an early group stage exit while trying to defend their crown in the Champions Trophy, as well as floundering in an away ODI series against the West Indies.

Shaheen, who was passed down the T20I captaincy in 2024, was stripped of the mantle after his first series ended in a 4-1 series thrashing in New Zealand. After being removed as a part of a "strategic move" which saw Babar Azam take over the role, Shaheen isn't dwelling on the past and is keen on leading the team from the vanguard with an "added sense of responsibility".

"It is an honour for me to lead the country. Even as a player, wearing the national colours is always a matter of pride -- but now, as captain, there is an added sense of responsibility," Shaheen told reporters as quoted from Geo News.

"Our job is to serve Pakistan cricket and fulfil whatever role we're given. Leadership appointments are the management's decisions, and we respect that. My focus right now is on improving our one-day cricket and leading the team from the front," Shaheen added.

In the three-match ODI series, South Africa will miss its heavy-hitters, including designated captain Temba Bavuma, who is ruled out due to an injury, as well as the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, who have been rested.

Matthew Breetzke, who holds the record for the highest score (150) in an ODI debut, has been tasked to lead the Proteas. Despite being depleted of its mainstays, Breetzke has urged the youngsters to rise to the challenge.

"We are missing the core group of ODI players that we usually have, but in saying this, there is an opportunity for the younger guys to step up and take the challenge," Breetzke said.

The three ODIs will see the return of Quinton de Kock, who has reversed his retirement decision, made in 2023. Both teams will engage in the 50-over format after ending the two-match Test series level at 1-1. (ANI)

