Defending champions India will face England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, 5 March. The high-stakes encounter, scheduled for 19:00 IST, will determine who faces New Zealand in Sunday’s final at Ahmedabad. Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (March 5)

Category Details Tournament ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Fixture Semi-Final 2: India vs England Date & Time Thursday, 5 March 2026 Venue Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Live Stream JioHotstar (India) TV Channel Star Sports Network

India vs England in Mumbai (Evening)

India enters the match following a crucial five-wicket victory over the West Indies, anchored by an unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match Against England: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Mumbai.

While the middle order remains stable under captain Suryakumar Yadav, reports suggest wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav may return to the XI to exploit the Wankhede surface. England, led by Harry Brook, remains a potent threat after topping Group 2 with a perfect Super 8 record.

This fixture marks the third consecutive T20 World Cup semi-final meeting between these two sides. With a reserve day in place for Friday, organisers have ensured contingency plans are ready should Mumbai's coastal weather intervene.

