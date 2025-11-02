Pakistan get their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 back on track as they defeated South Africa in the three-match T20I series by a margin of 2-1. Pakistan were down 1-0 in the first T20I but they recovered well and came back from behind to win the next two matches and eventually won the series. South Africa batted first in the third T20I at Lahore and struggled their way to 139/9. Shaheen Shah Afridi dismantled their top order and Usman Tariq, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz controlled the middle overs. Chasing it, Babar Azam scored a brilliant half-century and despite a sloppy finish, Pakistan reached the target comfortably. USA Defeat Nepal By 4 Wickets in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27; Saiteja Mukkamalla, Harmeet Singh Power Monank Patel and Co to Victory Despite Dipendra Airee's Heroics.

Pakistan Defeat South Africa By 4 Wickets in 3rd T20I 2025

🚨 PAKISTAN WON THE T20I SERIES AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA BY 2-1. 🚨 - Excellent performance by Pakistan. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/2cHNEHAxCi — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) November 1, 2025

