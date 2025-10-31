Star Pakistan national cricket team batter Babar Azam has achieved a legendary feat during the PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025. While playing his short knock at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Babar Azam has achieved the feat of becoming the player with the most runs in the history of T20Is. Babar Azam has now surpassed Indian great Rohit Sharma, who had 4231 runs in 159 matches. Babar Azam is now the all-time top scorer in T20I cricket. He has achieved the milestone after playing just 130 T20 matches for Pakistan. Babar Azam has 4234 runs now, which include 36 fifties and three hundreds. Pakistan Beat South Africa by Nine Wickets in PAK vs SA 2nd T20I 2025; Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Mirza Star As Hosts Level Series 1–1.

All-Time Leading Run Scorer in T20Is:

Babar Azam is now greatest batter in T20I most runs in the t20I history. GOAT 🐐.#BabarAzam𓃵 l #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/lGRtBlwmIt — Ammar Khan (@Ammar4Khan) October 31, 2025

