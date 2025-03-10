By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Dubai [UAE], March 10 (ANI): Legendary boxer and Olympic medallist Mary Kom shared her experience of meeting the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah.

She also wished the Indian team success in winning the Champions Trophy and commented on when stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should retire from the game.

India orchestrated a memorable four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd in Dubai. India successfully chased the 252-run target against the resilient Kiwis to add another title to its trophy cabinet.

"I feel so proud. I just want to congratulate the team. Amazing performance. All the Indians also have the same feeling. Must feel so proud after winning the match," Mary told ANI.

Mary went on to reveal that she met Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh and ICC chairman Jay Shah and said, "I am so glad we are staying in the same hotel. Even before the match, in the morning itself, I met Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma's wife. So it was a good moment for me."

After the final concluded, there were rumours about Rohit announcing their retirement. The rumours turned out to be untrue as Rohit affirmed that he isn't retiring from the format. Mary feels Virat and Rohit should continue for as long as they wish to.

"So it is up to them if they are willing to play. They will continue for another how many years if they wish, then if they continue to play another 2-3 years. It must also be good for other upcoming youngsters. It is up to them," she added.

Along with Mary, the chairman of the Mary Kom Foundation, Hitesh Choudhary, opened up about the goal they are trying to achieve and said, "We had a discussion, and she said she wanted to do something for boxing and sports. I also had the same interest. She wants to work for poor children. We will see what we can do in sports." (ANI)

