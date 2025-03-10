WWE Monday Night Raw on March 10 will be presented from the iconic Madison Square Garden and will feature some blockbuster events. The episode last week, which was the fallout of the Elimination Chamber 2025, saw CM Punk call out John Cena and The Rock before having a chaotic brawl with Seth Rollins, which led to the steel cage match being finalised. Also, Jey Uso, the number one contender for Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 is expected to have another confrontation with the 'Ring General'. The road to WrestleMania 41 is not yet over and fans would not want to miss this and every weekly Raw and SmackDown leading up to the 'show of shows'. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, March 3: CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match Announced, 'Second City Saint' Calls John Cena and The Rock 'Bald Frauds', Iyo Sky Wins Women's World Title and Other Exciting Matches on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

So far, only four matches have been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso takes on Hunther for the World Heavyweight Championship while WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defends her title against Charlotte Flair. It was decided last week that Iyo Sky, the newly crowned Women's World Champion, will face the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber 2025 match, Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 41 while the match that many are looking forward to is the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes showdown for the WWE Undisputed Championship. WWE on Netflix in India Now! Triple H Confirms Date for World Wrestling Entertainment Live Streaming Details (Watch Video).

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Steel Cage Match)

CM Punk takes on his longtime foe Seth Rollins, this time inside a steel cage in a bid to settle the scores once and for all. Seth Rollins screwed CM Punk at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, hitting a 'Curb Stomp' on the 'Second City Saint' before John Cena pounced on the opportunity and had the former WWE champion pass out by locking in the 'STF.' CM Punk was absolutely livid last week on Raw and this contest is set to be one for the ages. Will Seth Rollins beat CM Punk or would the 'Second City Saint' defeat the 'Visionary' once again? WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

Jey Uso vs Grayson Waller

'Main Event' Jey Uso will battle against Grayson Waller after what happened last wee on Raw. Jey Uso had fended off Gunther after the 'Ring General' attacked Alpha Academy and later, it was A-Town Down who interfered that led to the World Heavyweight Champion returning and putting his WrestleMania 41 challenger down. Jey Uso is expected to beat Grayson Waller clean but Gunther's interference is expected in this match. AJ Styles to Retire in Two Years? WWE Superstar Drops Massive Hint About His Retirement Plans (Watch Video).

Other Exciting Matches, Events to Watch Out For

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee will take on the New Day in a Tornado Tag Team match. A tornado Tag Team match does not require any tags to be made and more importantly, there will be no disqualifications involved. Meanwhile, AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul and it seems that the two will face each other at WWE WrestleMania 41.

