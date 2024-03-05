Sports News | Levitt, Engelbrecht's Power-hitting Guide Netherlands to 4-wicket Win in Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 Final

Kirtipur [Nepal], March 5 (ANI): Michael Levitt's all-rounded performance and Sybrand Engelbrecht's power-hitting inspired the Netherlands to a four-wicket win over the hosts in the final of the Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024 on Tuesday at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

After bagging two wickets, Levitt provided the ideal start to his team as he stitched up an opening 83-run stand along with Max ODowd.

In the powerplay, both batters decided to deal in boundaries to keep the Netherlands on track during 185.

The Netherlands were flying high after putting up 60 runs in the powerplay at a stunning run rate of 10.00.

Nepal managed to bounce back in the 9th over, with left-arm spinner Kushal Malla removing both batters in a span of five deliveries.

Max (22) was the first to depart and four balls later Levitt followed in his footsteps with a quick-fire knock of 54 off 29 deliveries.

Vikramjit Singh came in, struck three sixes and got dismissed after scoring 29. Sybrand Engelbrecht held on to his wicket and played with caution as well as aggression to take the Netherlands close to victory.

With 40 runs needed in the final three overs, Engelbrecht struck two fours and two maximums on four consecutive deliveries in the 18th over to take the game away from Nepal.

Kushal tried to repair damage caused by Abinash Bohara's over and once again brought Nepal back into the fray with his magical left arm spin. He dismissed Engelbrecht for 48(29).

Kushal's four-wicket haul went in vain as Timm van der Gugten stayed till the end to ensure Netherlands crossed the finishing line with three balls to spare.

Earlier in the innings, after winning the toss and deciding to bat, Rohit Paudel-led team produced a clinical outing with the bat to post a competitive total of 184/8 on the board.

Aasif Sheikh (47), Gulsan Jha (34), Kushal Malla (26) and skipper Paudel (25) summed up Nepal's strong outing with the bat.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards had seven bowling options to rely and four of them leaked runs at an economy of more than nine.

