Liverpool [UK], November 6 (ANI): Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate admitted his interest in joining Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain should the club ever make a move for him.

The French international has quickly established himself as one of first choice centre-backs since his arrival in 2021.

Along with Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk, he reinforced Liverpool's defence and formed a formidable pair.

Konate was quizzed whether he sees himself in a PSG jersey in future to which he replied as quoted from Goal.com, "If I said no, I'd be lying, but if you're asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all."

The 24-year-old continued by complimenting PSG for recruiting French internationals and said, "PSG has made sure to recruit players who understand each other well and who play with each other for the France national team. Even for the people and the Parisian fans, it makes them happy. It's what they've been waiting for for years, having Parisian players or at least French players in the team."

Since joining the Merseyside club in 2021, Konate has made 64 appearances in all competitions and is yet to receive a red card while playing for Liverpool.

He has scored two goals in the shades of Red and both of them have come in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign.

This season he has made eight appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League picking up only a single yellow card. The only games that he missed out on were due to an injury which he picked up in the month of August. (ANI)

