Liverpool, Jan 5 (AP) The Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United will go ahead on Sunday following safety checks to assess the impact of a cold spell sweeping across the United Kingdom over the weekend.

Snow and ice has hit many parts of the UK, with weather warnings issued.

Two separate meetings were held to assess travel and weather conditions ahead of the game at Anfield.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you're travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there,” Liverpool posted on X.

Liverpool is top of the standings and five points clear of second place Arsenal having played two fewer games.

Last month its game against Everton was postponed due to storms in the UK.

In fourth-tier League Two, the games between Chesterfield and Gillingham and Fleetwood and Wimbledon were postponed. (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

