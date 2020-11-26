Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 26 (ANI): A local football team in Imphal on Thursday paid homage to Argentine legend and deceased football player Diego Maradona who passed away yesterday night.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60. He had captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

"It was a great loss. We want to convey to the (Maradona) family that we're praying for them. We're greatly pained by his demise," the football team coach told ANI.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Soccer players in Siliguri also expressed grief on the sudden demise of Football prince Diego Maradona.

"Everyone is feeling bad as he was the inspiration for us. All the players also observed silence for a minute for Maradona," one local player from Siliguri told ANI.

"It's a big loss for football. Maradona did numerous things for Argentina. He also coached many teams. He was synonymous with the game of football," another player said.

Maradona had also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia and the Argentina national team. (ANI)

