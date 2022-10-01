Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], October 1 (ANI): Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat has announced that he will retire from professional boxing after fighting two to three more high-profile fights.

During an exclusive interview with ANI, the boxer revealed his future plans. He is a three-time World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Champion.

"In my upcoming fights, I am looking forward to fighting some great boxers, who have a great ranking. I am looking forward to fights that offer big money. My manager is in the US talking to Top Rank (a boxing promotion). After I get two to three of such fights, I will finish my career," said the boxer to ANI.

For his upcoming fights, the boxer said that he is currently focusing on his physical fitness.

"As soon as I get an opponent, I will go for my camp in USA or Mexico for two months," he added.

The boxer remarked that nobody in the Indian professional boxing scene has fought bouts as tough as him, including Olympic medalist and professional boxer Vijender Singh.

"I am proud of being an Indian boxer who has fought the toughest bouts which involve boxers who are world champions. I have also defeated some of them, like a boxer from China in his own country, a World Boxing Association (WBA) champion. He became the world champion a fight or two later. I have also fought and won against an Australian champion and a top Mexico boxer. I was a three-time WBC Asian Champion and defended my title thrice. That is why I am the brand ambassador of India for WBC," he said.

Neeraj said that while fighting against big opponents in their own territory, he adopts a mindset to win matches in a one-sided manner and give a notch above his best in his bouts.

Questioned about training actors like Farhan Akhtar and Ram Charan, Neeraj said, "I have also worked in Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood. I was also a part of Ultimate Beastmaster in 2016, which was a show by Sylvester Stallone. I worked in Mukkebaaz with Vineet Kumar Singh. I did the choreography and trained Ram Charan for RRR. I was also involved in a film named Ghani."

"I will handle everything related to boxing in my next project, a Punjabi movie with Sonam Bajwa. I want to introduce boxing to a world of Bollywood where people are not very aware of their struggles in losing weight, performing in fights. All the people I have worked with so far are very dedicated. Even Sonam is really training with great interest," added the boxer.

Though a tough individual inside the ring, the boxer has a humanitarian side to him as well. He helped in rescuing some children from Ukraine who were stuck in the country during the crisis with Russia, which escalated into war.

"It is about thinking. I wanted to do something for them. I contacted my manager and gathered all my boxing colleagues and formed a group. Students would send us their help requests. That group continued to grow. Some were stuck in Kharkiv, some in Kyiv and then we started to look for trains and taxis to evacuate them. I came in contact with a professor who built a shelter for 150 kids. I receive 300 requests for help and did not sleep for 4-5 days. But it felt good that I could help out students," he said.

Neeraj also has a message for players who aspire to make it big in professional boxing.

"I would like to tell aspirants that they look for fights with good boxers. They should stop thinking about win or loss. If you play well, you will get more big fights. We need quality, which we will gain once we are on the right track," he said.

The boxer said that after he is done as a professional boxer, he will transition into a promoter/match-maker and arrange great fighters involving big boxers and heavy prize money for promising boxers. (ANI)

