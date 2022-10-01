India Capitals are set to go up against Manipal Tigers in match 12 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur on October 01. 2022 (Saturday) as both the teams aim to register a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends Lague Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far and find themselves on the opposite end of the points table, With three wins in five games, India Capitals are at the top of the Legends League Cricket table while Manipal Tigers are rooted to the bottom with just one win.

When Is India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on October 01, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2022 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).