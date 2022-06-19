Kuortane [Finland], June 19 (ANI): After clinching a gold medal in the 2022 Kuortane Games on Saturday, Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra said he is looking forward to kicking off his Diamond League season in Stockholm on June 30 despite enduring a nasty fall during his third attempt in the competition.

The 24-year-old Chopra slipped after his third attempt in Kuortane on Saturday. Neeraj threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in tricky and wet conditions.

Chopra took to his Twitter and posted a video of himself and wrote, "Tough conditions with the weather, but happy to get my first win of the season here at Kuortane. I'm feeling good and looking forward to kicking off my Diamond League season at @BAUHAUSGALANon the 30th. Thank you for all the messages and support."

The conditions were dangerous, with a tricky run-up due to the rains. He lost his balance after throwing the spear during his third try. He took a bad fall while his left shoulder hit the turf.

However, Chopra won the tournament with his opening throw. He only had three tries, the same as the second-place Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad who settled for silver with a throw of 86.64m. Anderson Peters claimed bronze with a throw of 84.75m. India's Sandeep Chaudhury was eighth in the standings with a throw of 60.35m.

Earlier this month, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and won silver while setting a new national record with a throw of 89.30m. The Golden Boy of India will next take part in the Stockholm leg of the Diamond League on June 30. (ANI)

