Mohamed Salah is said to have competed in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final against Real Madrid, with an injury, as was learnt from the Egypt national team doctor. The Egyptian forward had injured himself during the FA Cup final against Chelsea and he later featured for a while in their league clash against Wolves. Paul Pogba Transfer Update: French Midfielder Reportedly Set To Sign Four-Year Deal at Juventus

Speaking to On Time Sports, Mohamed Abou El Ela the Egypt national team doctor stated, "Salah's injury occurred during the FA Cup final in the adductor muscles, then he played against Wolves and in the Champions League final, and all of this in just 14 days. We read a statistic that he's the second-highest player in terms of minutes played this season."

"We send and receive players with medical reports, and Liverpool's said that he had pain and should get an x-ray, there's not a 100% fit player, but there's the question of whether he can push himself and play without risk. The club thought that one game is enough and we chose the Guinea game because the second against Ethiopia would be hard for him to travel in a long flight. He couldn't play another game after three days," he also added.

Salah featured for the full period of 90 minutes in the UCL Final, which Real Madrid won to land their 14th title.

