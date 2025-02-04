Dehradun, Feb 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh and Telangana won the men's and women's basketball 3x3 gold medals after beating Kerala in the finals of both the sections at the National Games here on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh won 22-20 in a hard-fought men's summit clash against Kerala, while Tamil Nadu beat Telangana 21-16 to win the bronze.

In the women's final, Telangana triumphed 21-11 over Kerala with a commanding performance. Telangana defended their title which they had won in the 2023 National Games in Goa.

Madhya Pradesh took the bronze after beating Tamil Nadu 14-12 in the third-place match.

Earlier in the men's semifinals, Madhya Pradesh had secured 18-14 victory over Telangana, while Kerala narrowly edged past Tamil Nadu 16-15.

In the women's semifinals, Telangana had defeated Tamil Nadu 18-11 while Kerala won 13-10 victory over Madhya Pradesh. PTI PDS

