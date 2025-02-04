Lucknow-based Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise UP Warriorz are one of the most hard-working sides in the WPL. In the first two seasons, the side finished third and fourth respectively. In the first season, they could have reached the finals if they didn't display a poor outing with the bat in the eliminator game. In their first two years, they did play some impressive cricket under their captain Alyssa Healy. The Australian is however injured and out of WPL 2025. The news ought to raise tensions in the camp as she has been one of the most important players with the bat, scoring 428 runs in just 17 WPL games, but much more than her batting, the side will be involved in finding the perfect leader for the side to fit in her shoes. WPL 2025: UP Warriorz Captain Alyssa Healy To Miss Women’s Premier League Due to Right Foot Stress Injury

With the wicket-keeper batter ruled out, UP Warriorz did name her replacement, and it's West Indies allrounder Chinelle Henry. The team of UP Warriorz looks well-balanced, despite the huge void left by the departure of Healy. They do have both Indians and foreigners among big names, and big personalities in their arsenal. So, let's have a look at who among them would be the potential contenders for the role of captaincy in WPL season 3 for UP Warriorz, ahead of their campaign opener against Gujarat Giants on February 16. UP Warriorz Team in WPL 2025: Players Bought by DC-W at Women's Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Possible Contenders for UP Warriorz Captaincy in WPL 2025

Below are the potential players to lead the baton for UP Warriorz in WPL 2025 in the absence of Alyssa Healy:

Deepti Sharma: The 27-year-old has served the Indian women's national cricket team for over 10 years since 2014. She hails the perfect experience, and knowledge of Indian cricket, hence she is automatically the favourite. Also, being an Indian if she is chosen, the side has the advantage of having a foreigners combination as per the requirements.

Sophie Ecclestone: The bowler from England has been playing international cricket since 2016, and has been with the franchise from the start. She is the strike bowler, so choosing her also would make a lot of sense.

Grace Harris: The Australian all-rounder might be a natural replacement for Alyssa Healy. She averages a staggering 41.80. She has 418 runs in just 13 innings (14 games) for UPW-W. She also took five wickets for the side. Her stats, personality, and strong hold in the batting order also make her a strong contender.

