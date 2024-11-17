Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Harshit Mahimkar produced a fine show to qualify for the finals of the boys' U-17 and men's singles categories in the Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament here on Sunday.

In the men's singles semifinals, the unseeded Mahimkar defeated the second seeded Shvetank Karnik 21-13, 21-10 in 34 minutes at the Willingdon Sports Club.

In the boys' U-17 semifinals, Mahimkar quelled the challenge from Sumit Made to record a 21-16, 21-15 win and set himself up for two summit clash appearances.

In the other men's singles semifinal, Soham Phatak chocked top seeded Tanay Mehendale 21-11, 21-8.

But in the other semifinal of the boys' U-17 category, Mehendale fought back hard to defeat Yash Gurav 9-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Prisha Shah defeated Anushka Bhise 21-16, 21-15, while Devanshi Shinde beat Shravni Patil 13-21, 21-17, 21-15 to make to the final of the women's singles.

Fourth seeded Khushi Pahwa got the better of top seeded Shravni 18-21, 21-14, 28-26 in the girls' U-17 semifinal while in the other match, Prisha defeated Rutu Kitlekar 21-12, 21-12.

In men's doubles semifinals, No 1 seeds Arjun Suresh and Siddhesh Raut recovered to post an 18-21, 21-10, 21-16 win over Deepak Jaitly and Mishil Shah.

The seeded pair of Nidhish More and Soham Phatak got the better of Mayur Walgunje and Mohit Aswani 21-16, 22-20.

Results (all semi-finals) -- Boys' U-17 singles: 1-Tanay Mehendale bt Yash Gurav 9-21, 21-17, 21-15; 2-Harshit Mahimkar bt Sumit Made 21-16, 21-15.

Boys' U-17 doubles: 1-Nidhish More/Tanay Mehendale bt Aayan Kapadia/Ethan D'Souza 21-17, 21-9; Ishan Salvi/Sumit Made bt 2-Ishan Wankhede/Tanay Joshi 21-12, 23-21.

Men's singles: 4-Soham Phatak bt 1-Tanay Mehendale 21-11, 21-8; Harshit Mahimkar bt 2-Shvetank Karnik 21-13, 21-10.

Men's doubles: 1-Arjun Suresh/Siddhesh Raut bt 4-Deepak Jaitly/Mishil Shah 18-21, 21-10, 21-16; 2-Nidhish More/Soham Phatak bt Mayur Walgunje/Mohit Aswani 21-16, 22-20.

Girls' U-17 singles: 4-Khushi Pahwa bt 1-Shravni Patil 18-21, 21-14, 28-26; 2-Prisha Shah bt Rutu Kitlekar 21-12, 21-12.

Girls' U-17 doubles: Arya Phalane/Enaya Golecha bt Arya Mestry/Khushi Pahwa 13-21, 21-17, 24-22; Ananya Rane/Jashvi Bhatt bt Manasvi Ranaware/Netra Jhalani 21-18, 21-13.

Women's singles: Prisha Shah bt Anushka Bhise 21-16, 21-15; Devanshi Shinde bt Shravni Patil 13-21, 21-17, 21-15.

Women's doubles: 1-Samia Shah/Shivani Herlekar bt Kareena Madan/Michelle A 21-12, 12-21, 21-10; 2-Alka Karayil/Vedika Kulkarni bt Noopur Sahasrabuddhe/Sonal More 17-21, 21-18, 21-19.

