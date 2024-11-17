In a major development, it has been reported that Rohit Sharma will miss the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 following the birth of his second child. There was uncertainty looming large over the India national cricket team captain's participation in the Perth Test and hopes of him featuring in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener increased after he and wife Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child on November 15. Earlier, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had stated that there was no confirmation from him if he was going to feature in the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 in Perth. Rohit Sharma and Wife Ritika Sajdeh Welcome Baby Boy, India Cricket Team Captain Makes Adorable Announcement on Social Media.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the 37-year-old will miss the Perth Test following the birth of his second child. In Rohit Sharma's absence, his deputy, Jasprit Bumrah is set to be the captain of the Indian cricket team for the Perth Test. This is not the first time that Jasprit Bumrah has stepped in as captain in Rohit Sharma's absence. Earlier in 2022, he had led India in the fifth Test against England when Rohit Sharma was out due to COVID-19 The report also adds that Rohit Sharma informed this decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while also confirming his availability for the practice match against Australia Prime Minister's XI which is set to take place before the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide. Ritika Sajdeh Reacts to Aaron Finch Disagreeing With Sunil Gavaskar As Ex-Australian Cricketer Defends Rohit Sharma's Decision of Missing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

The IND vs AUS 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is a day-night game. Earlier, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had suggested that Jasprit Bumrah should be the India captain for all five Tests in Australia if Rohit Sharma was to miss the series opener in Perth. Ex-Australian cricketer Aaron Finch had expressed his disagreement with that remark.

