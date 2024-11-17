Italy and France are all set to clash with each other in their next UEFA Nations League 2024-25 encounter at Milan. Both teams have secured their spot in the UNL 2024-25 quarter final and will clash one final time to decide who will take the spot at the top of the points table. Italy are still ahead in the League A Group 2 as France were held to a 0-0 draw by Israel in the last match. France has to now win by a minimum of two goals in order to finish first. With Kylian Mbappe not available, it is going to be tough ask for Didier Deschamps and co. Paul Pogba to Leave Juventus On November 30; Star French Footballer Agrees to Mutually Terminate Contract With Italian Football Club Before His Doping Ban Ends.

Italy has been in good form in the recent past and they defeated Belgium in their last game thanks to the solitary goal scored by Sandro Tonali. Only one point was required for them to secure qualification for the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal and the win took them through comfortably. Italy have now won four out of last five games they played and seem to be in a good touch. With qualification guaranteed Luciano Spalletti will be looking to give Moise Kean, Manuel Locatelli and Giacomo Raspadori some much-needed gametime.

When is Italy vs France UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy is set to host the Italy national football team vs France national football team's match on Monday, November 18. The Italy vs France match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Italy vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Italy vs France live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For the Italy vs France online viewing options, read below. Jamal Musiala Stars As Germany Football Team Thrashes Bosnia-Herzegovina 7–0 for Record UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Victory.

How to Watch Italy vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Italy vs France live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. France are not in the best of form and Italy are likely to edge them in the final group stage encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).