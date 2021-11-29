London [UK], November 29 (ANI): Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that his club Manchester United will keep chasing its dreams until the very end.

Ronaldo's comments came after United played out a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Also Read | India A Face South Africa A in 2nd Unofficial Test Amid Threat of New COVID-19 Variant 'Omicron'.

"There is still a long road ahead and nothing is impossible when you play for Man. United. We will keep chasing our goals until the end," Ronaldo tweeted.

For the match against Chelsea, Ronaldo was not named in the started XI and he was benched.

Also Read | Vinicius Junior Scores Late Screamer to Take Real Madrid to 2-1 Win Over Sevilla in La Liga 2021-22.

In the match between Chelsea and United, Jadon Sancho scored for the latter while for the Blues, Jorginho converted a penalty to gain the equaliser.

Chelsea is currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 30 points from 13 games while United is in the eighth position. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)