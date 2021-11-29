Vinicius Junior scored a later screamer to take Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Sevilla. Rafa Mir scored the first goal in the 12th minute and then Karim Benzema scored an equaliser at the 32n minute. Vinicius Junior scored a late goal and took the team to a stunning 2-1 win.

