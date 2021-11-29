Vinicius Junior scored a later screamer to take Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Sevilla. Rafa Mir scored the first goal in the 12th minute and then Karim Benzema scored an equaliser at the 32n minute. Vinicius Junior scored a late goal and took the team to a stunning 2-1 win.
🏁 FT: @realmadriden 2-1 @SevillaFC_ENG
⚽ @Benzema 32', @vinijr 87'; Rafa Mir 12'#Emirates | #RealMadridSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/1DlV87zNYR
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 28, 2021
Video:
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2021 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).