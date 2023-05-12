London [United Kingdom], May 12 (ANI): Manchester City's Norwegian goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland has been named as Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year for 2022/23 on Friday.

The Norway international received 82 per cent of the FWA vote, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Haaland has dominated the world of football after his arrival in the Premier League. As the 2022/23 season approaches its climax, the Norwegian has 51 goals in all competitions so far this season as Manchester City continue their journey to secure a historic treble.

The last English team to achieve this were Manchester United. The Red Devils became the first and only team to secure the treble under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1998-99 season.

Haaland is following the footsteps of his colleague Ruben Dias who won the prize in 2021 and former City star Raheem Sterling who took the award in 2019.

"To win the Football Writers' Award in my first season in English football is an honour. I try every single day to be the best I can be, and to be recognised like this means a lot to me," Haaland said as quoted by Manchester City.

"I have loved my time at City so far - my teammates are incredible, and they provide me with the chances to score goals. I want to thank all of them, because I could not have won this award without them.

"I also owe so much to Pep and the team behind the team here at City. Everybody has been so good to me since I joined and I have never worked with such top professionals.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me. It's a real honour to have won this award. I am now focused on ensuring I finish the season as strongly as possible and helping City win trophies."

On the other hand, Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has won the Women's Footballer of the Year award for the 2022/23 season. Kerr hailing from Australia has displayed a terrific form this season. Her statistics speak of her prowess as she has 10 goals in 18 games in the Women's Super League. She also scored her 50th league goal in England. Overall she has 26 goals in 34 club appearances this season.

Both players are set to receive their awards at the FWA Footballer of the Year 75th anniversary dinner in London on May 25. (ANI)

