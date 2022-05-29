Paris [France], May 29 (ANI): Real Madrid legend Marcelo has announced that he will leave the Spanish club this summer.

The veteran left-back revealed his plans after the team's 1-0 Champions League triumph over Liverpool on Saturday.

"It's a crazy moment, I feel really happy and emotional", said the captain after lifting the club's 14th European title.

The Brazilian now boasts 25 trophies and is the most decorated player in our club's history. His outstanding silverware list includes five Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, six LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and five Spanish Super Cups.

At the full-time whistle, Marcelo commented: "I feel great joy and emotion. It's even tough for me to speak because I can see my family and all of my teammates here. The season was what it was and we've deserved it, this is a strange moment in my head. I've won the Champions League five times and never would have thought that I'd achieve that."

"We were all sweating, running and fighting with the team. These moments are for the young lads, who have just played their first final and are already very mature. It's a crazy moment, we have to congratulate the fans who have been behind us all the way".

Later, Marcelo told that he would not play for Real Madrid moving forwards. "The emotion is brutal, it was my last game with Real Madrid," he said. (ANI)

