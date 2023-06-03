A sad day for the Real Madrid fans around the world, as the club confirms that Marco Asensio will leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2022-23 season. Asensio has been part of Real Madrid since his move from Mallorca in 2014 and made his break into the senior team in 2016-17 season. Since then he has been part of five Champions League winning campaigns for Real Madrid along with other success with the club. His ACL injury in 2019-20 was a big setback from he could not come out completely. His future destination is yet to be confirmed.

Marco Asensio Leaves Real Madrid

