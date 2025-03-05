Margao (Goa) [India], March 5 (ANI): Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC) interim head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo lamented his side's defensive lapses as they suffered a defeat to FC Goa (FCG) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Goa, according to the official website of ISL.

The visitors struggled from the outset, as FC Goa applied consistent pressure. The turning point came in the 40th minute when Iker Guarrotxena scored from a set-piece, followed by an own goal from goalkeeper Padam Chettri in the second half, confirming a defeat for Mohammedan SC in their final away league fixture.

In the post-match interview, Wadoo reflected on the game, acknowledging the team's efforts despite the loss. He emphasized that conceding two goals from set-pieces was particularly frustrating while highlighting an ongoing issue with converting chances into goals.

He said, "Lost the game, played well. Conceded the goal in two set pieces, which is a little bit difficult to digest. We conceded the goal in the first half, then we started fighting and kept fighting till we conceded the second one. This has been the story of the season, that we create chances, we don't convert, so it happened today also," as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Wadoo's focus remains on achieving a positive result in their final match against Punjab FC at home with the clash scheduled for Monday. Mohammedan SC have won just two games all season, which is the lowest tally in the league.

"Yes of course, every game we go with the intention to win. This game also we wanted to win. Of course, next game, it's at our home, we want to win it for the fans and try to do our best," he said.

He reiterated the importance of improving their attacking quality, noting that while the team generates opportunities, they often lack the finishing touch needed to capitalize on them.

"I think that is the quality, if you don't have the quality, I think you will suffer. So we always try to create chances in every game, we almost have two or three chances where we can score goals. But yeah, we are lacking the quality in the attacking." He stated.

Looking ahead, Wadoo expressed a commitment to learning from their first season in the ISL. He recognized the lessons learned, suggesting that these experiences will improve the team moving forward.

"This is the first season and we learned a lot of things and we experienced a lot of things. A lot of positives to take out of this first season, and it's not been the season we wanted it to be at the beginning of the season. But whatever mistakes, whatever things happen this season, we will make sure that next season we will not repeat those mistakes," he said as he concluded. (ANI)

