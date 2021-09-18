Dubai, September 18: Defending champions Mumbai Indians have added fast bowling all-rounder Roosh Kalaria to their main squad as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan for the UAE leg of the IPL. The 28-year-old Kalaria had travelled to Abu Dhabi with the Mumbai Indians squad as a back-up player, and now has earned his first IPL contract.

Kalaria was part of the India U-19 team in the 2012 ICC U-19 cricket World Cup. He has been a key player for Gujarat in the domestic cricket over the years since his debut in 2012. IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw Begin Training With Delhi Capitals.

Kalaria was inducted in the squad on Saturday during the team's training session. The lucrative league resumes here on Sunday with a much-awaited clash between five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

